SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University

Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University(The T&D)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - Authorities are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault at a South Carolina State University residence hall.

S.C. State police were notified of a complaint of criminal sexual assault levied by a student at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the university said in a release. The incident is alleged to have occurred on Monday.

Campus police and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the complaint.

“The S.C. State University administration takes all complaints of sexual misconduct seriously and will respond to all allegations brought to its attention. The university has a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual misconduct,” the university said in a release.

The university’s Title IX coordinator/equal opportunity investigator also has been informed of the complaint. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.

S.C. State says students are encouraged to contact campus police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911 to report emergencies or criminal activities. It says campus residents also are encouraged to report complaints to residence hall supervisory staff.

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
robbery
VIDEO: RCSD trying to identify robbery suspect of Columbia WalMart

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers are possible Saturday, then sunshine for Halloween
SC AG Alan Wilson (SOURCE: WIS)
SC Attorney General joins lawsuit to stop vaccine mandate for federal contract workers
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm...
River Bluff High School student who threatened self-harm found safe