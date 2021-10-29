SkyView
River Bluff High School student who threatened self-harm found safe

River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm himself.(WLBT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff High School student who had made threats to self-harm has been found safe.

Just after 3 p.m., officials announced that they were searching for the student.

At the time, the student was believed to be intoxicated and had made threats of self-harm before walking into the woods near the school.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Lexington Police Department announced that the student had been found on the school’s campus.

He was hiding in the woods and walked out to first responders, according to reports.

River Bluff High School when on lockdown while police searched for the student.

Due to the incident, afternoon pickup will take place through Entrance B and Entrance C. Officers are assisting with traffic on Corley Mill Road at both entrances.

