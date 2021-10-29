River Bluff High School on lockout as police search for student who threatened self-harm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm himself.

Brendon Edwards, 16, is believed to be intoxicated and made threats of self-harm before walking into the woods near the school, according to the Lexington Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

The school is currently on lockout while the Lexington Police search for Edwards.

If you have any information on Edwards, call 803-359-6260.

