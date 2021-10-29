SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

River Bluff High School on lockout as police search for student who threatened self-harm

River Bluff High School on lockout as police search for student who threatened self-harm
River Bluff High School on lockout as police search for student who threatened self-harm(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm himself.

Brendon Edwards, 16, is believed to be intoxicated and made threats of self-harm before walking into the woods near the school, according to the Lexington Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

The school is currently on lockout while the Lexington Police search for Edwards.

If you have any information on Edwards, call 803-359-6260.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
robbery
VIDEO: RCSD trying to identify robbery suspect of Columbia WalMart

Latest News

jail
Former police officer charged for allegedly assaulting man during traffic stop
Richland Co. confirms winner of special election
Carolina News Now for App
Carolina News Now
wis
First Alert: On/Off Showers Today with breezy winds