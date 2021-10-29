SkyView
Great Falls schools on lockout during search for armed suspect

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 20 schools in Chester County have been placed on lockout while deputies search for an armed suspect.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and The Great Falls Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Canal Street in Great Falls.

As a precaution, 22 schools in the Great Falls School District have been placed on lockout.

One person was shot and is receiving medical attention, according to deputies.

Kenneth Luke Craig, 19, is the suspect officers are looking for. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to lock their doors and report any sightings of Craig by calling 911.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

