Great Falls schools on lockout during search for armed suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 20 schools in Chester County have been placed on lockout while deputies search for an armed suspect.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and The Great Falls Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Canal Street in Great Falls.

As a precaution, 22 schools in the Great Falls School District have been placed on lockout.

One person was shot and is receiving medical attention, according to deputies.

Kenneth Luke Craig, 19, is the suspect officers are looking for. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

We are working to establish a perimeter in the Canal Street area, and SLED’s helicopter is in route to the scene. Craig should be considered armed and dangerous. We ask that all residents in the area lock their doors and report any sightings to 911. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) October 29, 2021

Deputies are asking residents in the area to lock their doors and report any sightings of Craig by calling 911.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.