COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get out your best cowboy hat and get ready for this year’s Blythewood Rodeo as the Town of Blythewood presents the Fall Festival Rodeo.

Gates for the 11th annual event open tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at 5:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $16. Kids ages six to 12 are $10. And kids under five are free. The event goes on rain or shine!

There are numerous food trucks and lots of entertainment for the whole family.

Learn more at https://blythewoodrodeo.com/.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.