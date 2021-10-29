SkyView
Former police officer charged for allegedly assaulting man during traffic stop

jail
jail(WRDW)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Summerville Police Department officer has been charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery after allegedly punching a man during a traffic stop.

Robert Barrineau, 37, is accused of striking a man in the face with a closed fist after pulling him out of his car during a traffic stop, according to warrants.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the case at the request of the Summerville Police Department.

Barrineau was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

