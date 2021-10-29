First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers are possible Saturday, then sunshine for Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few spotty showers for your Saturday. Then, expect more sunshine on Halloween through early next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible (20% chance). Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

· Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers Saturday (20%). Expect breezy winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

· We’ll see more sunshine Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by next Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see some unsettled weather in the area. An area of low pressure to our northwest will continue to push clouds and a few isolated showers in our direction. Rain chances are around 20%.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Saturday, our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and an isolated shower is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Our winds will be breezy, too, from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

By Halloween this Sunday, enjoy the weather! We’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Around trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

High temperatures are expected in the low 70s next Monday through Wednesday.

Highs will dip back into the 60s by Thursday. A few showers are possible late next week. Our temperatures are expected to drop as well, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s by next weekend.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

Monday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. High in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.

