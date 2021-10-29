SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia police investigating suspicious death

Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Columbia police investigating suspicious death(Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police officers are investigating a suspicious death on Falling Springs Road.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman near the 3000 block of Falling Springs Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A neighbor made the discovery and called police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
robbery
VIDEO: RCSD trying to identify robbery suspect of Columbia WalMart

Latest News

Carolina News Now for App
Carolina News Now
wis
First Alert: On/Off Showers Today with breezy winds
Georgia man faces prison time after using COVID-19 relief loan to buy $50,000 Pokémon card
Georgia man faces prison time after using COVID-19 relief loan to buy $50,000 Pokémon card
Great Falls schools placed on lockout due to search for armed suspect
Great Falls suspect taken into custody