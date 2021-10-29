Columbia police investigating suspicious death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police officers are investigating a suspicious death on Falling Springs Road.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman near the 3000 block of Falling Springs Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A neighbor made the discovery and called police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.