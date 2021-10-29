Columbia mayoral candidates debate the issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia mayoral candidates came together Thursday evening at WIS to debate the issues.

Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, Former District 3 Councilman Moe Baddourah, and Sam Johnson, former Chief of Staff to current Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, were joined by Judi Gatson to discuss the biggest issues facing our community.

Each candidate expressed their views on various topics, such as improving public safety and ways to bring businesses to the city.

The debate was held from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Each candidate had 1 minute and 15 seconds to respond to each question presented.

The candidates were provided 45 seconds to rebuttal if they are name-checked by an opponent and the request is granted by the moderator.

Each candidate also had one minute for a closing statement.

You can watch each candidate’s final statement on why they deserve to be Columbia’s next leader below:

