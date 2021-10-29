Car crashes over bridge in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A car crashed off the side of Pinewood Bridge in Sumter, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash happened Friday morning. The Sumter Fire & Police Departments responded.

The person in the car was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The east side of Pinewood Bridge was closed until officials can clear the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

