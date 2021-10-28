Your whole family is invited to Lake Scare-o-Lina this Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday for Halloween, there’s an event at a very picturesque facility in the country and it’s family-friendly. Amy Paloucci is the children’s coordinator for Village Church, the host of Sunday’s event called Lake Scare-O-Lina. She joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to attend.

Thousands of people have attended before and Village Church expects another huge crowd this year. You’ll enjoy food, hayrides, horses, a pumpkin patch, a rock wall, bounce houses, vintage cars, and lots and lots of candy. The Village Church worship band will also be performing.

Lake Scare-O-Lina is this Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Farm at Ridgeway. That facility is located at 3248 Highway 21 in Ridgeway. The event is free. Just take money for the food trucks. Water will be provided.

