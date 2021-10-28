SkyView
WATCH LIVE: Columbia mayoral candidates debate the issues

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia mayoral candidates will be coming together Thursday evening at WIS to debate the issues.

Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, Former District 3 Councilman Moe Baddourah, and Sam Johnson, former Chief of Staff to current Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, will join Judi Gatson to discuss the biggest issues facing our community.

Each candidate will express their views on improving public safety, as well as, ways to bring businesses to the city.

The debate will be held from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Each candidate will have 1 minute and 15 seconds to respond to each question presented.

The candidates will have 45 seconds for a rebuttal if they are name-checked by an opponent and the request is granted by the moderator.

Each candidate will then have one minute for a closing statement.

You can watch the full debate on-air or online here.

