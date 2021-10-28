SkyView
Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

Have you seen it? "South of the Border" roadside attraction under construction
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
VIDEO: RCSD trying to identify robbery suspect of Columbia WalMart

Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize 'metaverse' vision
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: 'Let's get this done'
Hits of The Beatles will be jazzy this Saturday
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam