Road closed in Lexington County after gas line struck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pilgrim Church Road is closed between North Lake Drive and Cherokee Trail after a gas line was struck.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the incident today:

Pilgrim Church Rd is closed between N Lake Dr and Cherokee Trail.



A gas line has been struck. Time for repairs unknown. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 28, 2021

The estimated time for repairs is unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.