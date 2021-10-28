SkyView
Road closed in Lexington County after gas line struck

File photo of 'Road Closed' sign.
File photo of 'Road Closed' sign.(WPTA)
By Hannah Robinson
Oct. 28, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pilgrim Church Road is closed between North Lake Drive and Cherokee Trail after a gas line was struck.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the incident today:

The estimated time for repairs is unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

