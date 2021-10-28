Road closed in Lexington County after gas line struck
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pilgrim Church Road is closed between North Lake Drive and Cherokee Trail after a gas line was struck.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the incident today:
Pilgrim Church Rd is closed between N Lake Dr and Cherokee Trail.— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 28, 2021
A gas line has been struck. Time for repairs unknown. #LESM #LCSDnews
The estimated time for repairs is unknown.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
