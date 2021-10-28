Knowledge Sims’ family speaks out following arrests in connection with his murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of Knowledge Sims is speaking out after following the arrest of two people in connection with his murder.

Knowledge was shot and killed while in his home in April of 2020 on Tarragon Drive. He was just 7-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Wednesday evening, the Columbia Police Department announced that two men has been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Sims’ aunt Jasmine Sanders said she is relieved police have two suspects in custody, but the arrest just brought back all the bad memories from the shooting that the family has been trying to forget.

She said dealing with Sims’ tragic death has been an emotional rollercoaster with some good times, but at night when they’re alone reality kicks in that he’s not here anymore.

When Sanders said when she learned that two people were behind bars for Sims’ murder, she was flooded with emotions.

“You had that thought of joy, but at the same time, you had sorrow because that makes you relive the events you try hard to forget and put in the back of your mind not to forget Knowledge, but to forget the night happened,” Sanders said.

Sanders says she believes the shooting wasn’t a drive-by and alleges that the suspects walked up to the home and shot into the back of it.

She said Sims’ mom, her sister, was a preschool teacher so she’s not sure why these suspects would want to harm anyone inside the home.

She said the whole family is emotionally scarred from that night, but after the arrests, they feel they are finally on the road to justice.

Sanders expressed gratitude towards the law enforcement agencies that were able to bring some sort of resolution to this case.

Those agencies are also unsure of the motive behind the shooting.

