Keeping You Safe: A shot that can save your life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re on a date, make sure it’s at The Marina Bar and Grill. The restaurant is taking customer safety to the next level and it’s in the form of a bar shot.

“A woman should be able to come into any bar and feel safe,” said Shannon Jordan, manager of The Marina Bar and Grill.

And they can, thanks to a special shot that WMBF chose not to reveal. But, it’s now offered at the North Myrtle Beach restaurant.

“It started in London years ago, you could say a safety word like Angela. Go up to the bar and say Angela if you were feeling unsafe in a date situation or what have you,” Jordan said.

The name has changed but the idea has not. If you’re in an uncomfortable situation, Jordan said don’t hesitate and sidle up to the bar and ask for the shot.

“So, you order the shot neat and the bartender will escort you to your car. Ask for it dressed or on the rocks, he will call you a taxi or an Uber. If you order it with a lime, we will call the police immediately,” she said.

Victoria Corwin, a loyal customer and friend, is the woman behind the sign. WMBF News followed her as she went to hang it up behind the door in the women’s bathroom. Corwin said she came across the idea on social media.

“Here at the Marina Bar, we have a lot of ladies that come in here that are doing dating apps. They feel safe in here, they come in here, it’s like a family atmosphere. When I saw that sign, I thought you know what, that would be something perfect to hang in the ladies restroom and then if anybody’s having any kind of trouble, they’ve got an avenue to get out of it,” said Corwin.

The Marina Bar and Grill not only has the sign, but also, the bartenders are trained.

“It’s been really great. I’ve had people that are like, ‘Oh, that’s really great.’ A lot of women have been very receptive to it,” said Jordan. “It’s there for them so, they know that it’s there and they can feel safe and we can make sure they can get home,” said Jordan.

Corwin said she’s posted the sign in four North Myrtle Beach establishments and is making it her mission to make sure the signs are hanging in every bar in town.

