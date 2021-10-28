Homes in Seneca area being evacuated due to hazmat situation nearby

SENECA, S.C. (WIS) - Some homes in Seneca are being evacuated due to a hazmat situation nearby, according to the Oconee County Emergency Preparedness director.

Scott Krein said chemicals were found in a home near TD’s at the Pier restaurant.

TD’s is located on Edinburgh Way, which is also near The Pier, where many Clemson students live.

Krein said TD’s at the Pier is the staging area.

Krein would not give an address for the home where the chemicals were found.

We are continuing to gather information.

