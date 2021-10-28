SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Homes in Seneca area being evacuated due to hazmat situation nearby

TD’s at the Pier restaurant is a staging area for the evacuation
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WLBT)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WIS) - Some homes in Seneca are being evacuated due to a hazmat situation nearby, according to the Oconee County Emergency Preparedness director.

Scott Krein said chemicals were found in a home near TD’s at the Pier restaurant.

TD’s is located on Edinburgh Way, which is also near The Pier, where many Clemson students live.

Krein said TD’s at the Pier is the staging area.

Krein would not give an address for the home where the chemicals were found.

We are continuing to gather information.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
14-year-old arrested for possession of loaded gun at Midlands middle school

Latest News

Families of Charleston church shooting discuss lawsuit
Generic earthquake graphic.
3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week
(Source: Flickr)
Register for USC Veterans Day 5K benefiting the Friends of Fisher House Columbia
WIS
First Alert: Alert Day Today for heavy rain and gusty winds