Hits of The Beatles will be jazzy this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to enjoy your favorite songs by The Beatles. There’s a performance Saturday night. The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Robert Gardiner, will perform The Beatles’ best. Dr. Gardiner says jazz and popular music have always been in a relationship and the blending of genres is a way of life for most musicians.

Two of his musicians joined WIS TV Midday to give a preview to the music you’ll hear – guitarist, pianist, and composer Bert Ligon and saxophonist and vocalist Lauren Meccia. Both are music professors at the University of South Carolina and have been playing in the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble since its inception three years ago.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble will offer up SC Jazz Plays the Beatles this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It will be at Harbison Theatre which is located at Midlands Technical College located at 7300 College Street in Irmo.

To get your $50 tickets, call 803-407-5011 or go to www.SCjazz.org.

Plan to wear a mask. Seating will be socially distanced.

