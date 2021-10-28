First Alert: Scattered rain & storms this evening; a few breezy showers possible Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tracking showers and potential storms this evening and tonight. A few showers could stick around into Friday and Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking scattered rain and potential strong thunderstorms in the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

· A few showers are possible Friday. Our winds will be breezy as well. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. Expect breezy winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

· We’ll see more sunshine Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands as a low pressure system moves through. Some of the rain could be heavy. Also, some storms could be strong. Rain chances are around 50% tonight.

Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

A few showers are possible Friday courtesy of the wrap-around moisture from low pressure as it slowly moves north of the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30%.

Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

On Saturday, our skies will be mostly cloudy, and an isolated shower is possible (20%). Our winds will be breezy, too. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

By Halloween this Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Around trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

High temperatures are expected in the low 70s next Monday through Wednesday.

Highs will dip back into the 60s by Thursday.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms, mainly early (40-50%). Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

Monday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. High in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.