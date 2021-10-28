First Alert: Alert Day Today for heavy rain and gusty winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloudy skies this morning and we have a chance of some strong storms by this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Today is an Alert Day.

· A low pressure system will bring periods of heavy rain and potential strong to severe storms to the Midlands today, especially by afternoon and evening.

· Rain chances are around 90%. Gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

· A few showers are possible Friday. Our winds will be breezy as well. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. Expect breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

First Alert Weather Story:

A large trough in the jet stream and upper level low will slowly move east today. This brings a swath of humidity and unsettled weather into the region by around midday. By this afternoon and evening there’s a chance of some strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. Chances of rain are 90% and today is an alert day for the potential for severe weather, especially in our eastern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has the areas east of Columbia in a level 2 or “Slight” risk. Columbia is under a level 1 or “Marginal” risk. Highs today are in the mid 60s and the winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20mph.

The upper level low moves northeast Friday. We have lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 60s by the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of showers and on and off sprinkles throughout the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy with gusts up to 15 to 20mph out of the west.

Saturday the low moves into the Mid Atlantic states and that brings a 20% chance of some more sprinkles and breezy winds out of the northwest at 15-20mph. Skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 60s.

Halloween looks dry as a weak high pressure builds over the area. Lows are down to 50 and highs reach the low 70s. Monday is similar with mid 40s to start and low 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Alert Day Today: Cloudy Skies. Rain & Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid to low 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. High in the low 70s.

