SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert: Alert Day Today for heavy rain and gusty winds

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloudy skies this morning and we have a chance of some strong storms by this afternoon.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Today is an Alert Day.

· A low pressure system will bring periods of heavy rain and potential strong to severe storms to the Midlands today, especially by afternoon and evening.

· Rain chances are around 90%. Gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

· A few showers are possible Friday. Our winds will be breezy as well. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. Expect breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

A large trough in the jet stream and upper level low will slowly move east today. This brings a swath of humidity and unsettled weather into the region by around midday. By this afternoon and evening there’s a chance of some strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. Chances of rain are 90% and today is an alert day for the potential for severe weather, especially in our eastern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has the areas east of Columbia in a level 2 or “Slight” risk. Columbia is under a level 1 or “Marginal” risk. Highs today are in the mid 60s and the winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20mph.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

The upper level low moves northeast Friday. We have lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 60s by the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of showers and on and off sprinkles throughout the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy with gusts up to 15 to 20mph out of the west.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Saturday the low moves into the Mid Atlantic states and that brings a 20% chance of some more sprinkles and breezy winds out of the northwest at 15-20mph. Skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 60s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Halloween looks dry as a weak high pressure builds over the area. Lows are down to 50 and highs reach the low 70s. Monday is similar with mid 40s to start and low 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Alert Day Today: Cloudy Skies. Rain & Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid to low 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. High in the low 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
14-year-old arrested for possession of loaded gun at Midlands middle school

Latest News

Dominic Brown's October 27th Forecast
Dominic Brown's October 27th Forecast
Noon Weather 10/27/21
Noon Weather 10/27/21
615 Weather 10/27/21
615 Weather 10/27/21
Kevin Arnone's October 26th Forecast
Kevin Arnone's October 26th Forecast