Dairy Queen hosting ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to help save children’s lives

Buy a Blizzard treat Thursday to help save children’s lives.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Oct. 28 is your chance to grab a treat for a good cause.

It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means for every Blizzard sold on Thursday, $1 or more will be donated to our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The money goes to helping local families, and there are plenty of DQ locations taking part across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.

The following locations are participating in the WTOC Viewing Area:

  • 3009 Skidaway Rd., Savannah, GA
  • 7100 Hodgson Memorial Dr., Savannah, GA
  • 5004 Augusta Rd., Garden City, GA
  • 439 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
  • 593 Towne Park Dr. W, Rincon, GA
  • 757 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville, GA
  • 323 W. Cypress St., Ludowici, GA
  • 93 Exchange St. Richmond Hill, GA
  • 403 N. Veterans Blvd. Glennville, GA
  • 374 W. Bacon St., Pembroke, GA
  • 312 S. 1st St., Jesup, GA
  • 2191 Northside Dr. E., Statesboro, GA
  • 910 S. Lewis St., Metter, GA
  • 10611 US Hwy 301, Claxton, GA
  • 504 E. 1st St., Vidalia, GA
  • 160 W. Brazell St., Reidsville, GA
  • 645 N. Blvd., Baxley, GA
  • 75 W. Coffee St., Hazlehurst, GA
  • 202 N. Pierce St. Alma, GA
  • 15845 Whyte Hardee Blvd., Hardeeville, SC
  • 80 Blue Heron Dr., Ridgeland, SC
  • 115 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC
  • 30 Plantation Park Dr. STE 201, Bluffton, SC

To find other participating locations or to donate directly to CMN, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

