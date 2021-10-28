Congestion on I-20 West slows down traffic for miles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congestion on I-20 West between Exit 64 and 58 has slowed traffic to a halt.

According to the SC Dept. of Transportation, the average speed is 17 mph.

The congestion is centered around Exit 64A (I-26 East to Columbia) and Exit 58 (US-1 and Columbia Airport-West Columbia).

Seek alternative routes. Expect delays.

