SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Congestion on I-20 West slows down traffic for miles

Traffic backed up on I-20 West
Traffic backed up on I-20 West(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congestion on I-20 West between Exit 64 and 58 has slowed traffic to a halt.

According to the SC Dept. of Transportation, the average speed is 17 mph.

The congestion is centered around Exit 64A (I-26 East to Columbia) and Exit 58 (US-1 and Columbia Airport-West Columbia).

Seek alternative routes. Expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
14-year-old arrested for possession of loaded gun at Midlands middle school

Latest News

Officers say the collision occurred on Harmon Street near Corley Street.
Lexington Co. collision leaves all lanes closed on Harmon Street
Traffic at standstill after crash on I-26 West
Traffic at standstill after crash on I-26 West
Crash on I-20 East near Columbia Airport-West Columbia exit slows traffic
3 crashes on I-20 East cause traffic slow-down
FILE
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed