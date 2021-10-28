SkyView
Charges filed in shooting death of Knowledge Sims

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced that charges have been filed in the shooting death of Knowledge Sims.

The announcement will be made on Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m. by Chief Skip Holbrook and Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson.

Knowledge Sims, 7, was shot and killed while in his home in April of 2020.

Knowledge’s 13-year-old sister Adontis Sims.

