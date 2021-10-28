Captain’s hope helps Midlands children reach full potential

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Hannah Cumler sat down with the founder of Captain’s Hope, Carey Rich, to discuss how his organization is helping Midlands children reach their full potential.

Captain’s Hope is one of the beneficiaries of the upcoming Champions for Children Golf Tournament, happening November 1 at Columbia Country Club.

For more information and to donate, visit championsforchildren-sc.org.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.