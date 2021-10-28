SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Captain’s hope helps Midlands children reach full potential

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Hannah Cumler sat down with the founder of Captain’s Hope, Carey Rich, to discuss how his organization is helping Midlands children reach their full potential.

Captain’s Hope is one of the beneficiaries of the upcoming Champions for Children Golf Tournament, happening November 1 at Columbia Country Club.

For more information and to donate, visit championsforchildren-sc.org.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
Stroke victim waited 11 minutes before being told no ambulance available
14-year-old arrested for possession of loaded gun at Midlands middle school

Latest News

(Source: Flickr)
Register for USC Veterans Day 5K benefiting the Friends of Fisher House Columbia
CAPTAIN’S HOPE HELPS MIDLANDS CHILDREN REACH FULL POTENTIAL
CAPTAIN’S HOPE HELPS MIDLANDS CHILDREN REACH FULL POTENTIAL
Panthers Halloween
Panthers
Buy a Blizzard treat Thursday to help save children’s lives.
Dairy Queen hosting ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to help save children’s lives