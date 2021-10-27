VIDEO: RCSD trying to identify robbery suspect of Columbia WalMart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a man wanted on robbery charges.

Deputies were called to the Walmart at 321 Killian Road on Oct. 23 around 6 p.m. for a strong-arm robbery.

Deputies say a man was trying to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise. The cart included electronics and small kitchen appliances.

When a Walmart employee attempted to stop him, he pulled a knife from his pocket and flashed it to the clerk, then walked out.

Anyone with information on this incident or who knows the man’s identity is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips may be made anonymously.

