Panthers rookies share Halloween fun with pediatric patients

The rookie class surprised the children with a live-streamed show designed to bring some fun to...
The rookie class surprised the children with a live-streamed show designed to bring some fun to patients who may not have the opportunity to experience a traditional Halloween this year.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers rookies shared some Halloween fun with patients of the Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon Children’s Center.

The rookie class surprised the children with a live-streamed show designed to bring some fun to patients who may not have the opportunity to experience a traditional Halloween this year.

The annual Panthers tradition went virtual this year with a costume fashion and variety show.

Panthers Costumes
Panthers Costumes(Chanelle Smith-Walker)

The show was hosted by Panthers team reporter Kristen Balboni as well as fourth-year defensive end Marquis Haynes. It was broadcast from the Carolina Panthers television studio and was streamed to all rooms of the Levine Children’s Hospital through the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.

Players showed off Halloween costumes in a fashion contest and competed in Minute-to-Win-It style games. Pediatric patients served as judges for the show and selected winners in key categories.

“Now in its 17th year, the Halloween Rookie Spooktacular is a fun annual tradition that continues to create joy and smiles for patients and families at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon Children’s Center,” said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. “Although current guidelines prevented an in-person Halloween event, the Panthers rookie class was still able to directly interact and entertain children through a live-streamed show in partnership with the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.”

Here is a list of all the players and their costumes:

  • Deonte Brown | The Great Pumpkin
  • Spencer Brown | Scooby-Doo
  • Brady Christensen | Top Banana
  • Thomas Fletcher | Ghostbuster
  • Chuba Hubbard | Woody
  • Jaycee Horn | Red Power Ranger
  • Phil Hoskins | Coolest Clown in Town
  • Terrace Marshall | Minion
  • Daviyon Nixon | Superman
  • Keith Taylor, Jr. | Spiderman
  • Tommy Tremble | Mr. Incredible

