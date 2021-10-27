Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Spearman announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election after 6 years in the position and said her family deserves her full attention.

“My career in public service would not have happened without the lessons taught by my parents, and the love and support of my family, neighbors and friends,” said Spearman. “I am humbled that a little girl from a dairy farm in Saluda County has had the chance to serve her community and state for over forty years.”

Spearman will continue to work until the end of her term in January 2023.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.