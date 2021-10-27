Midlands officials warning parents after threats of violence toward school turn out to be hoax

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands officials are sending a warning to parents after investigating a possible threat being made to schools.

On Tuesday night, Lexington Police Department officers were notified of a message seen by Lexington One School District students that threatened violence at an unnamed school.

After investigating, the threat turned out to be a hoax that involved sharing the message over and over throughout the entire country by student-age Snapchat and TikTok users to get attention, according to officers.

Officials say parents should talk to their kids about the dangers of making threats of violence and that they are not jokes and should not be shared.

