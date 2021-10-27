SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands officials warning parents after threats of violence toward school turn out to be hoax

The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.(Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands officials are sending a warning to parents after investigating a possible threat being made to schools.

On Tuesday night, Lexington Police Department officers were notified of a message seen by Lexington One School District students that threatened violence at an unnamed school.

After investigating, the threat turned out to be a hoax that involved sharing the message over and over throughout the entire country by student-age Snapchat and TikTok users to get attention, according to officers.

Officials say parents should talk to their kids about the dangers of making threats of violence and that they are not jokes and should not be shared.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Second student charged in connection with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Local coffee shop closes temporarily due to staffing shortages
Popular Columbia coffee shop closing temporarily citing staffing shortages

Latest News

WIS
First Alert: Thursday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain and potential strong storms
Columbia high school student accused of bringing knife to campus
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Richland Co. announces projected winner of special election