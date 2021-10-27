Lexington-Richland 5 approves $1,000 employee appreciation gift

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland 5 School Board of Trustees has approved a 1,000 employee appreciation gift for all permanent district employees.

The decision was made during a meeting on October 25.

On November 19 all currently-employed permanent employees, who were hired as of November 1, will receive the gift through direct deposit.

The Board also approved $50 Fridays. That gift will be available from January 2022 until June 3, 2022.

For information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.