Lexington-Richland 5 approves $1,000 employee appreciation gift

(WDAM)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland 5 School Board of Trustees has approved a 1,000 employee appreciation gift for all permanent district employees.

The decision was made during a meeting on October 25.

On November 19 all currently-employed permanent employees, who were hired as of November 1, will receive the gift through direct deposit.

The Board also approved $50 Fridays. That gift will be available from January 2022 until June 3, 2022.

For information, click here.

