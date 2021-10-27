First Alert: Thursday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain and potential strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re looking ahead to heavy rain and potential strong storms in the Midlands for Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 70s.

· Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and a few storms too.

· Chance of rain is around 80% for Thursday and overnight into Friday morning.

· Temps cool off Friday and the winds are strong with a 30% chance of some showers. Saturday is similar with a 20% chance of sprinkles.

· By Halloween, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got another beautiful day today with high temperatures reaching the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy. A weak ridge of high pressure sits over the region and will continue our nice weather into tonight with lows dipping down to the upper 40s.

A large trough in the jet stream and associated low will push east Thursday. This increases clouds throughout the morning and then by the afternoon we have an 80% chance of rain and even some thunder. An alert day is issued for the afternoon into the evening hours as the rain could be heavy at times and we cannot rule out a couple embedded thunderstorms as well. High temps are in the upper 60s. Winds will be strong as a cold front passes through the region, we could see gusts up to 20 to 25mph.

Friday will be cooler and breezy. High temps are in the mid 60s and skies are partly to mostly cloudy. The large upper level low sits to our north and continues to bring a chance of some showers, right around a 30% shot.

The low moves a little farther away Saturday and that helps reduce our chances of showers to 20%. There’s a little wind too with gusts up to 20mph. Lows are down to 50 and highs reach the mid 60s.

Halloween looks great with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. The large low exits to the northeast and high pressure builds over the southeastern states which will keep us dry for the next few days into next week.

Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (80%). Some storms could be strong. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Breezy Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

