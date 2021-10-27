First Alert: Alert Day Thursday for periods of heavy rain and potential strong storms in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy rain and potential strong storms are likely in the Midlands Thursday. A few showers will linger into Friday and possibly Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll have chilly conditions in the Midlands. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

· Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day.

· A low pressure system will bring periods of heavy rain and potential strong to severe storms to the Midlands Thursday, especially by afternoon and evening.

· Rain chances are around 90%. Gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

· A few showers are possible Friday. Our winds will be breezy as well. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. Expect breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly, too. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day.

A strong low pressure system from our west will bring scattered rain and potential strong thunderstorms to the Midlands Thursday.

Rain chances are around 90%. Some heavy rain is possible. Winds will also be a bit gusty, too. Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers are possible Friday courtesy of the wrap-around moisture from low pressure as it moves north of the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, our skies will be mostly cloudy, and an isolated shower is possible (20%). Our winds will be breezy, too. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

By Halloween this Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Around trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

High temperatures are expected in the low 70s next Monday through Wednesday.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy Skies. Rain & Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. High in the low 70s.

