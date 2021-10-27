SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC training staff in preparation for pediatric vaccines

The state health department announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable...
The state health department announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable at some health department sites in order to train staff for upcoming vaccinations for children.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable at some health department sites in order to train staff for upcoming vaccinations for children.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the training of their health department staff across the state so they would be “better equipped to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 5-11.”

Officials say vaccinations inside some of their health departments will be unavailable as a result of the training.

Locations in the Upstate and Lowcountry will have their training between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3

Health departments is the Midlands and PeeDee regions of the state will undergo training beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Health officials say vaccinations will still be available at mobile clinics.

DHEC says they do not anticipate shortages in vaccine supply and any previously scheduled community clinics or individual appointments will continue as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Second student charged in connection with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Local coffee shop closes temporarily due to staffing shortages
Popular Columbia coffee shop closing temporarily citing staffing shortages

Latest News

First responders asking Fairfield Co. Council to change employee bonus ordinance
First responders asking Fairfield Co. Council to change employee bonus ordinance
Nurse Adina
Pretty in pink, but that’s not enough
DHEC presents award to Benedict for 100 Percent coronavirus vaccination rate among athletic teams
DHEC presents award to Benedict for 100 Percent coronavirus vaccination rate among athletic teams
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 564 COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Tuesday