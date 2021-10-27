City of Columbia 2021 General Elections Information
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia 2021 General Elections will take place on November 5.
There are four races:
MAYOR
- Daniel Rickenmann
- Tameika Isaac Devine
- Sam Johnson
- Moe Baddourah
COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE
- Deitra Matthews
- Aaron Smalls
- Heather Bauer
- Aditi Bussells
- John Crangle
- John Tyler
- Tyler Bailey
COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 1
- Christa Williams
- Tine Herbert
COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 4
- Joe Taylor
To vote, you must have been registered by October 1 or October 3 (online registration).
Any run-off will be held two weeks after the election on Tuesday, November 16.
Here is a list of polling locations
November 2, 2021 Precincts Update by Hannah Robinson on Scribd
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.