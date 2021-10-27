City of Columbia 2021 General Elections Information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia 2021 General Elections will take place on November 5.

There are four races:

MAYOR

Daniel Rickenmann

Tameika Isaac Devine

Sam Johnson

Moe Baddourah

COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE

Deitra Matthews

Aaron Smalls

Heather Bauer

Aditi Bussells

John Crangle

John Tyler

Tyler Bailey

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 1

Christa Williams

Tine Herbert

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 4

Joe Taylor

To vote, you must have been registered by October 1 or October 3 (online registration).

Any run-off will be held two weeks after the election on Tuesday, November 16.

Here is a list of polling locations

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.