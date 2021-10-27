SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

City of Columbia 2021 General Elections Information

(Photo: FOX19)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia 2021 General Elections will take place on November 5.

There are four races:

MAYOR

  • Daniel Rickenmann
  • Tameika Isaac Devine
  • Sam Johnson
  • Moe Baddourah

COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE

  • Deitra Matthews
  • Aaron Smalls
  • Heather Bauer
  • Aditi Bussells
  • John Crangle
  • John Tyler
  • Tyler Bailey

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 1

  • Christa Williams
  • Tine Herbert

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 4

  • Joe Taylor

To vote, you must have been registered by October 1 or October 3 (online registration).

Any run-off will be held two weeks after the election on Tuesday, November 16.

Here is a list of polling locations

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray
Deputies search for missing man near Lake Murray, boat recovered
Second student charged in connection with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Local coffee shop closes temporarily due to staffing shortages
Popular Columbia coffee shop closing temporarily citing staffing shortages

Latest News

Source: Live 5
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Couple tricked into giving money, gift cards to person claiming to know President Biden
The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Midlands officials warning parents after threats of violence toward school turn out to be hoax
The state health department announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable...
DHEC training staff in preparation for pediatric vaccines