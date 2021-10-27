SkyView
2-year-old Orangeburg boy tests positive for fentanyl; mother says child may have found father’s pain meds

(The T&D)
By Martha Rose Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old Orangeburg boy is “back to normal health” after testing positive for fentanyl on Tuesday afternoon, according to a hospital social worker.

The child’s mother believes the child came into contact with his father’s pain management medication, according to an incident report.

The boy received initial treatment at the Regional Medical Center. He was then taken to Prisma Health Richland, where a social worker contacted Orangeburg County deputies.

According to the social worker, the boy’s mother said she was cleaning up at home when she noticed her son had “some white residue around his mouth,” an incident report states.

Her son became “less responsive and sleepy” and that’s when she took him to RMC, the report states.

At some point, either EMS medics or hospital staff administered naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that causes a partial reversal of an opioid overdose.

The mother said her son’s father uses fentanyl patches and oxycodone to assist with pain associated with sickle cell disease.

She assumed her son “may have gotten a hold of the oxycodone,” the report states.

Fentanyl is “a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

