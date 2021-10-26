Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics announced that Zeb Noland will undergo a minor surgical procedure on Tuesday morning.
The procedure is to treat a meniscus tear in Noland’s right knee.
Noland is expected to be available for the Florida game on Nov. 6.
This procedure comes during the Gamecocks bye week and after a 14-44 blowout loss versus the Texas A&M Aggies.
