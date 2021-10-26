SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure

The procedure is to treat a meniscus tear in Noland’s right knee.
The procedure is to treat a meniscus tear in Noland’s right knee.(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics announced that Zeb Noland will undergo a minor surgical procedure on Tuesday morning.

The procedure is to treat a meniscus tear in Noland’s right knee.

Noland is expected to be available for the Florida game on Nov. 6.

This procedure comes during the Gamecocks bye week and after a 14-44 blowout loss versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened
Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Crash on I-20 East near Columbia Airport-West Columbia exit slows traffic
3 crashes on I-20 East cause traffic slow-down

Latest News

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to College Station to take on the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies...
Gamecocks lose to No. 17 Texas A&M 44-14
Doty, who has been dealing with the injury, re-aggravated his foot this past Saturday against...
Gamecock QB Luke Doty out for remainder of season
This marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Gamecocks have earned a top-five...
Gamecocks voted No. 1 in AP Preseason Poll
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland (8) takes the field with teammates before an NCAA college...
Noland rescues Carolina on final drive