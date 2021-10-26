SkyView
Traffic at standstill after crash on I-26 West
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic on I-26 West has slowed to a halt after a crash near exit 108 on Tuesday morning.

As of 7:38 a.m., traffic had slowed down until exit 103.

No injuries were reported, according to troopers.

According to officials, the middle lane of I-26 West is closed.

Seek alternate routes. Expect delays as officials clear the wreck.

