Traffic at standstill after crash on I-26 West
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic on I-26 West has slowed to a halt after a crash near exit 108 on Tuesday morning.
As of 7:38 a.m., traffic had slowed down until exit 103.
No injuries were reported, according to troopers.
According to officials, the middle lane of I-26 West is closed.
Seek alternate routes. Expect delays as officials clear the wreck.
