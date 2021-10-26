SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Put your butts in the bin, lest they land in a nest

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, how you can participate in the nation’s largest program aimed at reducing cigarette litter. After all, the most commonly littered item in America is? Yes, the cigarette butt.

Mallory Coffey is with Palmetto Pride.  She’s the state’s leader for Keep South Carolina Beautiful. And she’s in charge of Palmetto Pride’s community outreach. She joined me on WIS TV Midday to let viewers know how they can get a free cigarette butt bin.

Click here for all the details.

Did you know?

  • For every additional litter stand, the littering rate for cigarette butts decreases 9%.
  • The majority of smokers sat they would properly dispose of their butts if suitable receptacles were available.
  • Litter stands and hardware are offered for free and included with the butt bins.
  • Cigarette butts are the most commonly littered item in America.
  • Cigarette butts take five years to decompose.
  • Cigarette butts can be recycled for free with TerraCycle.
  • TerraCycle turns recycled cigarette butts into compost and plastic products like benches, pallets, and ashtrays.

Click here to learn more.

