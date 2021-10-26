Structure fire reported in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in the five points area.

Fire is reportedly at an abandoned apartment building on Barnwell near Washington Street.

Crews are currently working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.

