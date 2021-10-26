SkyView
Structure fire reported in downtown Columbia

(Gray tv)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in the five points area.

Fire is reportedly at an abandoned apartment building on Barnwell near Washington Street.

Crews are currently working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.

