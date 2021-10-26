Second student charged in connection with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A second teen has been charged in connection with a firearm that was found at Richland Northeast High School Monday, deputies say.

A 14-year-old female student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

The female student told school administrators that she brought the gun to the school and then gave it to another student.

That student, a 14-year-old male, has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry, according to reports.

The incident occurred Monday just after 3 p.m. when a school administrator notified school resource officers that she found what she believed to be a gun in the bag of a 14-year-old male student.

After an inspection, deputies say a loaded handgun was found inside of the bag.

Both students have been booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.