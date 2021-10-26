RCSD: Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A freshman at Richland Northeast High School is now facing charges after bringing a gun to school Monday, deputies say.

Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that she found what she believed to be a gun in the bag of a 14-year-old male student.

After inspection of the bag, deputies located a loaded handgun.

The student is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry.

No students were threatened or presented with the handgun.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.