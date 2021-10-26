SkyView
RCSD: Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school

Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that...
Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that she found what she believed to be a gun in the bag of a 14-year-old male student.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A freshman at Richland Northeast High School is now facing charges after bringing a gun to school Monday, deputies say.

Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that she found what she believed to be a gun in the bag of a 14-year-old male student.

After inspection of the bag, deputies located a loaded handgun.

The student is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry.

No students were threatened or presented with the handgun.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

