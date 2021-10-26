SkyView
Pretty in pink, but that’s not enough

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink is the color of the month used to help educate women on preventing the disease. And while there’s power in that pretty pink, it’s not enough to help breast cancer patients navigate their treatment plans.

Lots of people who are wearing pink this month do so to show support for those affected by breast cancer.

It can be quite overwhelming for the patient, especially when knowing what resources are available and better understanding what’s going on with their health.

Adina Maynard, known as Nurse Adina, is an oncology nurse helping patients best plan their treatments. 

As we near the last few days of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Nurse Adina joined WIS TV Midday to give advice on what every breast cancer patient needs every day of her battle.

In talking about how to try to avoid ever getting the diagnosis, Nurse Adina recommends people explore the article Think Pink, Live Green on the BreastCancer.org website.

Click here for more on Nurse Adina.

