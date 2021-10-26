SkyView
Popular Columbia coffee shop closing temporarily citing staffing shortages

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Columbia coffee shop is shutting its doors temporarily, citing staffing shortages.

Drip on Main Street will temporarily close starting on Sunday.

In order to keep their Five Points store open, management is moving all staff to the Five Points location.

Facebook posts dating back to June can be found on the Drip Facebook page asking people to apply for openings.

