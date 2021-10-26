Popular Columbia coffee shop closing temporarily citing staffing shortages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Columbia coffee shop is shutting its doors temporarily, citing staffing shortages.

Drip on Main Street will temporarily close starting on Sunday.

MORE: Local restaurants grapple with national worker shortage & supply issues

In order to keep their Five Points store open, management is moving all staff to the Five Points location.

Facebook posts dating back to June can be found on the Drip Facebook page asking people to apply for openings.

