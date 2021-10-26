Officials: Former Midlands correctional officer charged for failing to stop attack on inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former correctional officer at the Broad River Correctional Institution was arrested and charged in connection with failing to stop an attack on an inmate, according to the SC Dept. of Corrections.

Beverly Annette Bracey, 47, of Irmo, is charged with misconduct in office after allegedly not acting when an inmate was being assaulted and providing false information about the incident, according to officials.

Bracey was fired.

