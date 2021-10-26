Officials investigating structure fire in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred in the five points area.

The fire was reported at an abandoned apartment building on Barnwell Street near Washington Street.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 1st Shift crews on scene of a fire at an abandoned apartment building near Washington & Barnwell streets in Columbia.



Fire is under control at this time. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/J5kcrFwwUt — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) October 26, 2021

Crews announced that the fire had been put out shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officals say no one was found inside of the building at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.