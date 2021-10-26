SkyView
Officials investigating structure fire in downtown Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred in the five points area.

The fire was reported at an abandoned apartment building on Barnwell Street near Washington Street.

Crews announced that the fire had been put out shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officals say no one was found inside of the building at the time of the incident.

