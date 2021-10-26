Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for not returning a vehicle after a test drive.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Eugene Nedd, 45, is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more).

Nedd is accused of reportedly failing to return a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a dealership in the 2600 block of Broad Street on October 18.

Nedd is described as a black man with brown eyes, black hair. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 280 pounds, according to deputies.

If you see Nedd, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

