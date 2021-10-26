SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive

Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive
Man wanted for failing to return vehicle after test drive(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for not returning a vehicle after a test drive.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Eugene Nedd, 45, is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more).

Nedd is accused of reportedly failing to return a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a dealership in the 2600 block of Broad Street on October 18.

Nedd is described as a black man with brown eyes, black hair. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 280 pounds, according to deputies.

If you see Nedd, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina
Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that...
RCSD: Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school
Crash on I-20 East near Columbia Airport-West Columbia exit slows traffic
3 crashes on I-20 East cause traffic slow-down
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
U.S. Army soldier charged in connection with murder of grandparents in Chester County
U.S. Army soldier charged in connection with murder of grandparents in Chester County

Latest News

TOPSHOT - People attend the first mass vaccination event to get inoculated with the Johnson and...
How Puerto Rico became the most vaccinated place in America
wis
First Alert: Clear, Cooler, & Breezy today; Next chance of rain comes Thursday
Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent...
Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash