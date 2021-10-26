SkyView
Lexington Co. collision leaves all lanes closed on Harmon Street

Officers say the collision occurred on Harmon Street near Corley Street.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have responded to a collision in Lexington County that has left all lanes of travel closed.

The closure may be longer than usual as Dominion Energy must replace a power pole that was struck during the crash.

The Lexington Police Department encourages those traveling to seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

This story will be updated.

