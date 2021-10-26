Lexington Co. collision leaves all lanes closed on Harmon Street

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have responded to a collision in Lexington County that has left all lanes of travel closed.

Officers say the collision occurred on Harmon Street near Corley Street.

The closure may be longer than usual as Dominion Energy must replace a power pole that was struck during the crash.

The Lexington Police Department encourages those traveling to seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

This story will be updated.

