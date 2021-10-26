SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent...
Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer.

The court documents in the cases say they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars.

They say Murdaugh is shifting money between unknown accounts and potentially selling off property after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul, were shot to death at the family’s rural Colleton County property in June. At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh had not yet gone to trial on charges in a fatal boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019.

The request came from Beach’s family, someone also on that boat and the estate of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Satterfield died at the age of 57 on Feb. 26, 2018, from injuries she suffered in what was called a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh’s home.

Investigators say Murdaugh illegally diverted insurance settlements from Satterfield’s estate.

The attorneys for Satterfield’s estate say they’ve reached a settlement with Murdaugh’s former law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick. Murdaugh announced he would resign from the firm after being accused of misappropriating funds and said he would enter rehab for opioid addiction the Monday after a weekend shooting incident in rural Hampton County which investigators say was part of an insurance fraud scheme.

Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represents the Satterfield estate, have already reached a settlement with the firm and lawyer, Cory Fleming, who originally was set up to help the Satterfields after their mother died.

Bland says they still have pending lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh and Palmetto State Bank.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina
Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that...
RCSD: Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school
Crash on I-20 East near Columbia Airport-West Columbia exit slows traffic
3 crashes on I-20 East cause traffic slow-down
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
U.S. Army soldier charged in connection with murder of grandparents in Chester County
U.S. Army soldier charged in connection with murder of grandparents in Chester County

Latest News

wis
First Alert: Clear, Cooler, & Breezy today; Next chance of rain comes Thursday
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston, MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center
Deputies say just after 3 p.m. a school administrator notified school resource officers that...
RCSD: Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Richland Co. high school