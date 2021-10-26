SkyView
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WIS) - A popular roadside attraction along the North Carolina and South Carolina border is under construction as they remodel.

According to “South of the Border” staff, the I-95 attraction isn’t going anywhere but is undergoing renovations.

WIS has reached out to “South of the Border” for more details on which attractions are being renovated and when renovations will be completed.

This article will be updated with more information as it is released.

