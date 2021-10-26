First Alert: Thursday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain and potential strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re looking ahead to heavy rain and potential strong storms in the Midlands by Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Bundle up tonight! Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s under clear skies.

· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday. It will be warm with high temperatures in the low 70s.

· Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day.

· A low pressure system will bring periods of heavy rain and potential strong storms to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 80%. Gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

· A few isolated showers are possible Friday and possibly into Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly, too! So, bundle up. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the Midlands. It will be mild with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

A strong low pressure system from our west will bring scattered rain and potential strong thunderstorms to the Midlands Thursday.

Rain chances are around 80%. Some heavy rain is possible. Winds will also be a bit gusty, too. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible Friday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, our skies will be mostly cloudy, and an isolated shower is possible (20%). Our winds will be breezy, too. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

By Halloween this Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Around trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (80%). Some storms could be strong. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the l mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

