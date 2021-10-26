DHEC presents award to Benedict for 100 Percent coronavirus vaccination rate among athletic teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC has named the Benedict College Tigers the COVID-19 Community Hero Award after all of the college’s athletic teams were 100 percent vaccinated.

That means all players, coaches and trainers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to officials.

The award was presented during the college’s Homecoming ceremony on Saturday.

“On behalf of DHEC, it was our distinct honor to present to Benedict College this Community Hero Award for ensuring that all of its athletics teams, including coaches and trainers, have been fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Bell. “That is a tremendous feat, and we applaud the outstanding effort that Benedict, President Artis and the college’s leadership have made to not only keep athletes and students safe but to also help promote disease prevention, testing and vaccination throughout their community.”

